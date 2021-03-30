Bobby Lashley On The Hurt Business Break Up: “Dead Weight’s Gone”

Bobby Lashley brought an end to The Hurt Business on WWE Raw this week, and he’s commented on that decision.

Lashley turned on both Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the opening segment of the show this week. He and MVP called them out for failing to beat Drew McIntyre last week and he proceeded to attack both men.

Lashley would go on to compete in a match with Shelton Benjamin later in the night defeating his former friend, and he is scheduled to face Alexander on the go-home episode of WWE Raw next week.

The WWE Champion commented on the breakup on social media, claiming that the dead weight is now gone.

Dead weight’s gone. @CedricAlexander keep talking that sh*t you can get it too. Opportunities like this don’t come around often. The #WWERaw roster better handle their business. pic.twitter.com/kg5ZQVOEY3 — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 30, 2021

Lashley ended up working alongside WWE SmackDown King Corbin, with Baron accepting Lashley’s offer to take out Drew McIntyre.