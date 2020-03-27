Bobby Lashley Reportedly Quarantined Before WWE WrestleMania 36 Match

It has been reported by the Wrestling Observer that Bobby Lashley had to be quarantined prior to WWE WrestleMania 36 due to his recent travels.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer first broke the news of Lashley’s quarantine, which took place when he returned to America. Lashley had been in South Africa promoting WWE’s upcoming live event tour (which had now been postponed,) and was quarantined upon return.

He was scheduled to be part of the March 16 episode of WWE Raw but didn’t appear to start the build to his WrestleMania match with Aleister Black. It is currently not confirmed whether or not their match was taped.