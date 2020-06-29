Bobby Lashley Reveals How The MVP Partnership Was Pitched To Him

Bobby Lashley is currently enjoying a fantastic run within WWE as he works alongside MVP as his mouthpiece, and he recently discussed the partnership. Lashley was involved in D-Von Dudley’s podcast Table Talk where he spoke about how Paul Heyman was the man to bring up the idea.

“We did our little stint back in Impact,” Lashley noted. “It was one of those things that we threw together, and I thought it went really well. I was excited because the chemistry we had was natural. He and I are friends, so the things that we do on camera is the same thing we do off camera, but they gave us this opportunity to play with it a little bit. When he came here, I think MVP was just coming to do the MVP Lounge. He had a son, and he wanted his son to see him under the lights one time. “Paul Heyman came over to me. He was like, ‘what do you think about MVP?’ I was like, ‘it’s a no-brainer. Yeah, I would like to work with MVP. I’ve worked with him in the past. What are we gonna do?’ He said, ‘I don’t know, but I think it’ll be good.’ Every week after that, people kept coming up to me saying something, but I didn’t know what it was gonna be. I was for it. Like I said, me and him are really good friends and whatever we do is more natural, which is contradicting to anything we did before. I think right now, it’s working really well, and I think it’s gonna be so much better.”

Lashley then reflected on his spell working with Lana and whether or not it made him uncomfortable at any points.

“The only thing that was uncomfortable for me was that there was brief time in my career when I came back that my kids would come with me to every one of my shows, sit in front row, watch it and follow along online. There was a time when none of that happened where I wasn’t bringing them to shows, they weren’t watching it for a while and it was a little uncomfortable. Certain things like I didn’t want my kids sitting in front of the TV on certain episodes, but I talk with them. It was a hard talk with them. My kids are cool. My kids are awesome and incredible, so I think with open dialogue, anything can be worked out. “At the end of the day, it’s TV. If you start blurring the lines between everything and confusing people between TV and reality, then it becomes a problem but not me.”

