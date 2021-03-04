Bobby Lashley Reveals The Hurt Business Wanted Apollo Crews

Bianca Belair debuted on the main roster at WWE WrestleMania 36 last year, and has now almost spent a full year competing.

It’s been a fantastic year for Belair so far, which has seen her become one of the top stars on the roster, having a WWE WrestleMania 37 main event around the corner where she will challenge Sasha Banks for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Belair recently appeared on Notsam Wrestling where she and Sam Roberts patched things up following Roberts’ comments about her in the past at NXT Takeover: Phoenix, and Belair reflected on the year that she’s had.

“I definitely didn’t see my first year going like this, especially with what’s going on in the world,” Belair admitted. “I had no idea, and I always say I focus on the things that I can control. There’s so many things you can’t control, so I just always try to do my part and do more than my part. I always say I don’t do the bare minimum. I go out there, and I do as much as I can. “And I always stay ready, so I don’t have to get ready because here, opportunities, they just show, and they come out of nowhere. And if you’re not ready, then it’s going to on to someone else. It’s been a wild wild year. I was talking to someone last night and I was saying how I haven’t even been on SmackDown for whole year, and being in WWE, the goal is to go to WrestleMania. That’s the biggest thing you can do, and I’m going to WrestleMania.I could possibly be walking out as a champion. It’s been a wild, fast ride, but I’m staying ready.”

Belair went on to speak about how her time on the main roster has been without any fans, and that she’s had to work hard in order to get noticed and connect with them.