WWE

Lashley, Baszler, Riott Squad & More On Elimination Chamber Edition of WWE’s The Bump

Published

2 hours ago

on

Featured above is a special Elimination Chamber day edition of WWE’s The Bump. Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp and the rest of the crew return to run down all the action before tonight’s pay-per-view. Plus interviews with United States Champion Bobby Lashley ahead of his title defense against Riddle, Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler and the Riott Squad, who get a surprise from former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan!

WWE’s The Bump airs every Wednesday morning at 10:00 AM ET on YouTube, the WWE Network and all major digital platforms.


Results

WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER RESULTS – LIVE NOW: WHO IS GOING TO WRESTLEMANIA?

Published

1 hour ago

on

Feb 21, 2021

By

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021

1. QUICK RESULTS

Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of the 2021 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Bell time tonight is 7:00 PM ET but be sure to join us one hour prior for the official Kickoff Show, which we have confirmed will feature a Fatal 4-Way match to determine Keith Lee’s replacement on the show. 

Give us a follow on Facebook and Twitter @prowrestlingcom. You can also follow me @MC_Wilkinson1 on Twitter. Below is the confirmed match card and quick results, use the navigational boxes or links provided for our detailed play-by-play results. 


WWE Elimination Chamber
February 21, 2021

Winner Added To U.S. Title Match [Results]
John Morrison def. Elias, Mustafa Ali & Ricochet

Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title [Results]
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus vs. Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston

Elimination Chamber Match [Results]
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. King Corbin vs. Jey Uso vs. Daniel Bryan

Universal Title Match [Results]
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Elimination Chamber Winner

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match [Results]
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks

United States Title Match [Results]
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Riddle vs. John Morrison

WWE

WWE Officially Pulls Keith Lee From Tonight’s Title Match, Fatal 4-Way To Determine New Contender

Published

1 hour ago

on

Feb 21, 2021

By

Keith Lee

WWE has officially confirmed that Monday Night Raw Superstar Keith Lee will not compete as originally planned at tonight’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

The news was first reported by PWInsider.com earlier today that Lee had been pulled from an advertised triple threat United States Championship match against Bobby Lashley and Matt Riddle.


Rather than proceed with a singles match between Lashley and Riddle, WWE has also announced a Fatal 4-Way match for the Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show between John Morrison, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet and Elias, with the winner joining the bout for the U.S. title on the main card.

Join us tonight at 7:00 PM ET for live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber!

WWE

Keith Lee Reportedly Pulled From US Title Match At Elimination Chamber

Published

3 hours ago

on

Feb 21, 2021

By

Keith Lee

AN UPDATE TO THIS STORY IS AVAILABLE HERE.

PWInsider is reporting that Keith Lee has been pulled from tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.


Lee was scheduled to face Riddle and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match for the United States Championship. He was notably absent from Monday’s Raw, and commentary mentioned it was due to an “injury issue.”

Mike Johnson states in his report, “The belief among those we have spoken with is that there is indeed some sort of injury, but what that may be is not yet confirmed.”

Sean Ross Sapp adds that Lee hasn’t been seen at Tropicana Field either.

Another report from PWInsider explains that the plan Sunday afternoon was for a battle royal to be added to the Kickoff pre-show to determine Keith Lee’s replacement in the triple threat. WWE has yet to officially announce a change to the scheduled bout.

Five matches are currently advertised.

We’ll have complete Elimination Chamber coverage tonight right here at ProWrestling.com.

