Lashley, Baszler, Riott Squad & More On Elimination Chamber Edition of WWE’s The Bump

WWE Elimination Chamber

February 21, 2021

Winner Added To U.S. Title Match [Results]

John Morrison def. Elias, Mustafa Ali & Ricochet

Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title [Results]

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus vs. Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston

Elimination Chamber Match [Results]

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. King Corbin vs. Jey Uso vs. Daniel Bryan

Universal Title Match [Results]

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Elimination Chamber Winner

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match [Results]

Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks

United States Title Match [Results]

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Riddle vs. John Morrison