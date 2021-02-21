WWE
Lashley, Baszler, Riott Squad & More On Elimination Chamber Edition of WWE’s The Bump
Featured above is a special Elimination Chamber day edition of WWE’s The Bump. Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp and the rest of the crew return to run down all the action before tonight’s pay-per-view. Plus interviews with United States Champion Bobby Lashley ahead of his title defense against Riddle, Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler and the Riott Squad, who get a surprise from former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan!
WWE’s The Bump airs every Wednesday morning at 10:00 AM ET on YouTube, the WWE Network and all major digital platforms.
Results
WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER RESULTS – LIVE NOW: WHO IS GOING TO WRESTLEMANIA?
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of the 2021 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. Bell time tonight is 7:00 PM ET but be sure to join us one hour prior for the official Kickoff Show, which we have confirmed will feature a Fatal 4-Way match to determine Keith Lee’s replacement on the show.
Give us a follow on Facebook and Twitter @prowrestlingcom. You can also follow me @MC_Wilkinson1 on Twitter. Below is the confirmed match card and quick results, use the navigational boxes or links provided for our detailed play-by-play results.
WWE Elimination Chamber
February 21, 2021
Winner Added To U.S. Title Match [Results]
John Morrison def. Elias, Mustafa Ali & Ricochet
Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title [Results]
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus vs. Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston
Elimination Chamber Match [Results]
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. King Corbin vs. Jey Uso vs. Daniel Bryan
Universal Title Match [Results]
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Elimination Chamber Winner
WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match [Results]
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks
United States Title Match [Results]
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Riddle vs. John Morrison
WWE
WWE Officially Pulls Keith Lee From Tonight’s Title Match, Fatal 4-Way To Determine New Contender
WWE has officially confirmed that Monday Night Raw Superstar Keith Lee will not compete as originally planned at tonight’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.
The news was first reported by PWInsider.com earlier today that Lee had been pulled from an advertised triple threat United States Championship match against Bobby Lashley and Matt Riddle.
Rather than proceed with a singles match between Lashley and Riddle, WWE has also announced a Fatal 4-Way match for the Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show between John Morrison, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet and Elias, with the winner joining the bout for the U.S. title on the main card.
Join us tonight at 7:00 PM ET for live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber!
BREAKING: @RealKeithLee is unable to compete tonight due to injuries sustained at the hands of @fightbobby.
Now, @TheRealMorrison, @AliWWE, @KingRicochet and @IAmEliasWWE will battle on #WWEChamber Kickoff to decide who joins Lashley and @SuperKingOfBros in the #USTitle Match! pic.twitter.com/tWYH6vg3mr
— WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2021
WWE
Keith Lee Reportedly Pulled From US Title Match At Elimination Chamber
AN UPDATE TO THIS STORY IS AVAILABLE HERE.
PWInsider is reporting that Keith Lee has been pulled from tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.
Lee was scheduled to face Riddle and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match for the United States Championship. He was notably absent from Monday’s Raw, and commentary mentioned it was due to an “injury issue.”
Mike Johnson states in his report, “The belief among those we have spoken with is that there is indeed some sort of injury, but what that may be is not yet confirmed.”
Sean Ross Sapp adds that Lee hasn’t been seen at Tropicana Field either.
Not only has Keith Lee been pulled, we've been told he has not been seen at the venue today
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 21, 2021
Another report from PWInsider explains that the plan Sunday afternoon was for a battle royal to be added to the Kickoff pre-show to determine Keith Lee’s replacement in the triple threat. WWE has yet to officially announce a change to the scheduled bout.
Five matches are currently advertised.
WWE Elimination Chamber
February 21, 2021
Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus vs. Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston
Elimination Chamber Match
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. King Corbin vs. Jey Uso vs. Daniel Bryan
Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Elimination Chamber Winner
WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks
United States Title Match
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Riddle
We’ll have complete Elimination Chamber coverage tonight right here at ProWrestling.com.
WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER RESULTS – LIVE NOW: WHO IS GOING TO WRESTLEMANIA?
WWE Officially Pulls Keith Lee From Tonight’s Title Match, Fatal 4-Way To Determine New Contender
Lashley, Baszler, Riott Squad & More On Elimination Chamber Edition of WWE’s The Bump
Keith Lee Reportedly Pulled From US Title Match At Elimination Chamber
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #7)
WWE Raw Results (2/8): McIntyre vs Orton, Riddle vs Keith Lee, Hardy vs Styles, Shane O’Mac Returns!
WWE Smackdown Results (2/12): Reigns Refuses The Chamber, Seth Rollins Returns, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches
WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Results: Dusty Cup Finals, Three Titles On The Line!
Bo Dallas Reportedly Living On A Farm With Liv Morgan, Starting A Real Estate Company
Lacey Evans Is ACTUALLY Pregnant
Lashley, Baszler, Riott Squad & More On Elimination Chamber Edition of WWE’s The Bump
WWE’s The Bump: Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Dusty Cup Winners & ‘Young Rock’ Star Bradley Constant
2/16 AEW DARK Video: Jon Moxley In Action, Kingston, Hobbs, Bear Country & More
WATCH: AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator First Round Japan Bracket Matches
WWE NXT Injury Report: Updates On Ciampa, LeRae, Legado del Phantasma & Kayden Carter
Trending
-
Results2 days ago
WWE Smackdown Results: Six-Man Tag Headlines Final Stop Before Elimination Chamber
-
WWE9 hours ago
Backstage News On Four Big Matches Currently Planned For WrestleMania 37
-
WWE2 days ago
Women’s Tag Team Title Match Announced For WWE Elimination Chamber, Updated Lineup
-
Indie21 hours ago
Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 5 Results: Jon Moxley vs Davey Boy Smith Jr, Jeff Cobb vs Tom Lawlor
-
AEW20 hours ago
Jon Moxley vs Josh Barnett Is Finally Happening, Match Announced For WrestleMania Weekend
-
WWE3 hours ago
Keith Lee Reportedly Pulled From US Title Match At Elimination Chamber
-
Results1 hour ago
WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER RESULTS – LIVE NOW: WHO IS GOING TO WRESTLEMANIA?
-
UK1 day ago
PROGRESS Wrestling Returns Today On The WWE Network: Natural Progression Series 7, Cara Noir Defends