Bobby Lashley Teases “Something Big At WrestleMania”

Bobby Lashley appeared on the most recent episode of WWE’s The Bump where he teased what role he might play at WWE WrestleMania 36.

While it is currently unknown if WWE WrestleMania 36 will go ahead due to the spread of Coronavirus, Bobby Lashley has teased that he might have a big matchup on the show.

“Well, I mean, most of the card is put together. But, there are still a lot of things that I still want to do,” Lashley stated. “I got put in a role with Lana for some time now. I don’t know what’s going to go on with Rusev and I. I don’t know if that’s done if it’s finished if it’s not finished. Man, there are many things that I want to do. There are so many people that I want to be in the ring with, that in the next few weeks, you’ll start to see a little bit of the old Bobby. You might see something big at WrestleMania, like a big matchup.”

Lashley also spoke about how he is as a character and what he wants to do moving forwards.

“Man, I’m pretty basic, but I love to fight, I’m a fighter,” Lashley began. “I’ve wrestled my entire life. I’ve talked about doing the bare-knuckles fight, maybe next year, if Vince allows me to do it. I like to train, I like to fight and I like to wrestle. Since I’ve been back, they haven’t been able to see that. I feel like I’m getting back to my roots after this match I had with Zack Ryder. It kind of showed who I am, and what I’m about. I think the next few weeks leading up to WrestleMania, I think you’re going to see more of that.”

