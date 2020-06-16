Bobby Lashley Tells Lana He Wants A Divorce, Eva Marie Shows Off New Look In Beach Photos

Bobby Lashley Wants A Divorce!
It looks like the “Ravishing Russian” may not be getting her fairytale ending with Bobby Lashley after all.
Lana pretty blatantly cost her fictional husband the world title on Sunday night at Backlash, marching to the ring and distracting everyone, allowing Drew McIntyre to score the win and retain the WWE Championship.
She then took the ring again on Raw, claiming that MVP was to blame for all the unhappiness in their life, and that “they” were on a hot streak until he arrived. Lashley took offense, wondering when Lana last laced up a pair of boots, and actually said that he wanted a divorce!
That would be two in the past year, if you’re keeping track… Check out highlights from the segment above.
Eva Marie Has a Brand New Look
Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie, once known for rocking “All Red Everything”, is now positively pink!
The Total Divas original now has more than 4.4 million followers on Instagram and her own fitness brand, which has taken off in a major way since leaving the world of wrestling. Her hair color plays a major part in her social media branding, and this is the first big shake-up since going purple in mid-2018.
View this post on Instagram
👊🏼Push yourself every single day to the limit, and then push farther. – ⚡️The key to building the body you want all depends on your effort, and how much you're willing to sacrifice to build it. I'm human and I love to eat sweets, lay in bed all day, and watch tv but at the end of the day I have personal goals that are more important. If you want to change your life your desire to change has to be greater than your desire to stay the same. – 📝 When you go to bed tonight make a list of your goals big or small doesn't matter. Then as you go throughout the week cross each one off of your list. The more goals you see completed, the more motivated you'll become. Get on a good routine and then use that routine to build better habits, so those habits can build a better you! 😘💋❤️ @nemfit – 💪🏼👆🏼 𝒄𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒌 𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒌 𝒊𝒏 𝒃𝒊𝒐⬆️to start TODAY 𝒐𝒓 visit 𝑵𝒂𝒕𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒆𝑬𝒗𝒂𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒆.𝒄𝒐𝒎 – 👙 @peachdelacreme 📸 @geaphoto #NEMFITFam #LesssGoooo #OneDayAtATime #PINKStorm #PinkReign #PinkPositive