Bobby Lashley Tells Lana He Wants A Divorce, Eva Marie Shows Off New Look In Beach Photos

Bobby Lashley Wants A Divorce!

It looks like the “Ravishing Russian” may not be getting her fairytale ending with Bobby Lashley after all.

Lana pretty blatantly cost her fictional husband the world title on Sunday night at Backlash, marching to the ring and distracting everyone, allowing Drew McIntyre to score the win and retain the WWE Championship.

She then took the ring again on Raw, claiming that MVP was to blame for all the unhappiness in their life, and that “they” were on a hot streak until he arrived. Lashley took offense, wondering when Lana last laced up a pair of boots, and actually said that he wanted a divorce!

That would be two in the past year, if you’re keeping track… Check out highlights from the segment above.

Eva Marie Has a Brand New Look

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie, once known for rocking “All Red Everything”, is now positively pink!

The Total Divas original now has more than 4.4 million followers on Instagram and her own fitness brand, which has taken off in a major way since leaving the world of wrestling. Her hair color plays a major part in her social media branding, and this is the first big shake-up since going purple in mid-2018.