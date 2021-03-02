WWE
Bobby Lashley Wins His First WWE Championship On Raw
For the first time in his career, Bobby Lashley is the WWE Champion.
Lashley’s quest for the gold may have taken years, but The Miz made sure the chase lasted a few more hours than it needed to.
Lashley attempted to challenge The Miz for the title twice throughout Monday’s Raw. However, The A-Lister found a way to get out of it by first claiming he had stomach cramps, and then running away from their second attempted match.
In the main event of the night, Shane McMahon ruled Miz had to defend the title in a Lumberjack match, otherwise he be would be stripped and the title given would be given to Lashley.
Babyfaces and heels alike ensured Miz stayed in the ring to take a beating. Bobby Lashley finally applied the Hurt Lock to tap-out Miz.
Bobby Lashley is a former IMPACT World Champion, in addition to holding the ECW Title and WWE’s Intercontinental and United States Championship. It’s expected that Lashley will carry the WWE Title into WrestleMania 37.
We have complete Raw results available at this link.
Results
WWE Raw Results (3/1): WWE Championship On The Line, Drew McIntyre Battles Sheamus, More!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw. Tonight will see The Miz defend his WWE Championship for the first time against Bobby Lashley, meanwhile, Drew McIntyre will be back tonight as well. The road to WrestleMania continues tonight at 8:00 PM ET!
WWE Raw Results
March 1, 2021
* * *
DREW MCINTYRE RETURNS
Drew McIntyre says its been a bitch of a month for him. He says it starts with Sheamus who stabbed him in the back and he still doesn’t understand why. Then there was the Elimination Chamber, which he didn’t see coming as he accepts that Bobby Lashley kicked his ass, which allowed the ‘resident cockroach’ to cash-in.
Drew looks at the WrestleMania sign and says he has a clear vision and it is simple, regain his WWE Championship and main event WrestleMania. Drew says he didn’t defend the title week in week out to make it the number one championship to then get screwed at the finish line.
Drew says whoever is successful tonight has the biggest target on their back. Then he says he and Sheamus are going to beat the hell out of each other…instead, The Miz and John Morrison appear. The Miz says he admires how McIntyre has handled everything with dignity and class.
Miz then says it was only a matter of time before he successfully cashed in, and McIntyre invites him into the ring. However, Miz denies that and asks why he’d be upset with him as he did exactly what Money in the Bank holders are supposed to do.
He encourages Drew to put his anger onto Bobby Lashley, but Drew says he won’t be doing his dirty work tonight, and he tells Miz he has to deal with Lashley on his own. Miz claims he didn’t want help from Bobby Lashley and he plays on the fact he’s a father and says he had to make the deal as Lashley threatened his very being.
The Miz suggests they should work together as there are endless possibilities. But his sales pitch comes to a half as MVP then makes his way out. He asks Drew if he’s taking it seriously, and Drew says just like when he rejected MVP last year, he doesn’t need or want any help. MVP then tells Miz that the match is happening at 9:00 EST, and in less than hour, Lashley will destroy him.
Sheamus then shows up and says Drew doesn’t care about anyone but himself, but Drew says it’s time to fight and they start brawling on the ramp.
DREW MCINTYRE vs. SHEAMUS
Straight away the two men start brawling in the ring, showing the physicality that is expected, going back and forth with big shots. McIntyre takes control early on with a snap suplex, but Sheamus then turns things around by bringing Drew to the mat as he stomps away on his chest.
Drew then catches Sheamus in the ropes and takes a page out of the Celtic Warrior’s book with the beats to the chest. However, Sheamus once again turns things around by dumping Drew out of the ring as he then connects with some big shots to the kidney.
McIntyre tries to get back into the ring, but Sheamus rocks him with a Brogue Kick, which sends Drew to the floor. When he gets back into the ring, Sheamus just continues attacking Drew’s jaw, but McIntyre responds with some chops only for Sheamus to nail the Irish Curse Backbreaker.
The two men unleash some huge slaps to each other but Drew turns up the pace with a clothesline as he then launches his former friend across the ring and then to the floor outside. McIntyre then sends Sheamus crashing into the ring post as he then throws him into the edge of the announce desk for good measure.
McIntyre comes back into the ring with an attack from the second rope, and while that connects, Sheamus drops Drew with a clothesline. When he goes to the top rope, Drew gets up and hits him with the Glasgow Kiss as he then throws Sheamus from the top rope, but he kicks out just in time!
They continue to slug it out in the ring with Drew hitting a spine buster, but Sheamus kicks out once again, and then Sheamus hits a big knee strike and this time it’s Drew who has to kick out, which he does again following White Noise.
Sheamus hangs up McIntyre on the top rope and then drags him to the top turnbuckle, but Drew turns things around and hits White Noise from the top turnbuckle, but once again Sheamus fights out. McIntyre then tries to leap over Sheamus in the corner, but he catches him and hits the Alabama Slam, and now Drew kicks out.
Sheamus then tries to hit the Brogue Kick, but McIntyre is able to hit the Claymore just in time to score a huge victory after a brilliant match.
Winner: Drew McIntyre
Editorials
Match Of The Month: The Top 10 WWE Matches (February, 2021)
Last month I kicked off a new feature, where I run down the 10 best WWE matches of the month from across all shows and PPV events. January saw some very good matches take place (which you can check HERE), but the month of February actually saw that stepped up a notch.
So, without wasting any more time, let’s take a look at what my top 10 matches for February were in the world of WWE.
WWE
Riddle Discusses Potentially Bringing Back The United States Open Challenge
Riddle recently spoke with WWE’s The Bump about potentially bringing back the United States Open Challenge.
The former WWE NXT Superstar started out by discussing his title reign so far, admitting he hopes to hold it to WWE WrestleMania to defend the title at the show.
“So far, the rides going good. It’s almost been a whole week of me being champion,” Riddle said with a grin. “I don’t know who I would defend the championship against at WrestleMania – if I keep holding the championship till then. I mean, I’ve got some ideas on who I want to defend it against, especially after that Royal Rumble match. There were a few people I got to lock horns with that I could see myself going toe-to-toe against for this championship.”
Riddle then spoke about the idea of bringing back the United States Open Challenge, which is something that John Cena did to really elevate the title, and Riddle is open to the idea.
“I love it! It’s what I want,” he answered. “I think this past Monday was a perfect example…granted, I didn’t defend the title, it was just a match, but I would have been more than happy to defend the title against Morrison. I would love to do something like that.
“It’s not to elevate this title; the title has already been elevated. Bobby Lashley had it [and] John Cena had it. It’s already a stacked title. This title is going to elevate me on matches that I need to be in so people can see me in a different light.” (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcriptions)
