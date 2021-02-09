Bobby Lashley will be tasked with defending his WWE United States Championship in a triple threat at Elimination Chamber.

Lashley vs. Riddle vs. Keith Lee has been added to the pay-per-view card coming out of this week’s Raw where Lee pinned Riddle. Following their singles match, “The All Mighty” attacked both competitors.

The three-way will mark Lee’s first U.S. Title match since joining Raw last summer. And despite Riddle coming up short in two recent title matches, he’s also being included in the mix for this first-time collision.

Bobby Lashley has held the United States Championship for 162 days and counting. A big win at Elimination Chamber may guarantee he walks into WrestleMania 37 as champion.

Below is the updated pay-per-view card for February 21.

WWE Elimination Chamber

Sunday, February 21, 2021

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. The Miz vs. Sheamus

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Asuka (c) vs. Lacey Evans

WWE United States Championship Match

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Riddle vs. Keith Lee