Bobby Roode Makes Main Roster Debut on SmackDown Live

Following Bobby Roode’s NXT Championship loss at this past Saturday’s NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III, many wondered how long it would take the now former champ to debut on the main roster.

As it turns out, we only had to wait a few days, as Bobby Roode has officially debuted on the main roster. He defeated Aiden English with the Glorious DDT in his SmackDown Live debut.

Following the match, Roode thanked commissioner Shane McMahon, and general manager Daniel Bryan for breaking the bank in order to sign the hottest free agent available. He also said that SmackDown Live will now be “absolutely glorious” with him on the roster.