Body Found On California Beach Identified As Shad Gaspard, Former WWE Star Dead At 39

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has identified a body found washed up on Venice Beach Wednesday morning as former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard.

Shad went missing on Sunday afternoon while visiting the beach with his family. Just before 4PM, lifeguards began removing swimmers from the water due to a strong rip tide. Shad instructed the lifeguards to save his 10-year-old son before returning for him, but his body was pulled under by the current before they could reach him.

The coast guard brought in helicopters and divers in conjunction with other local authorities for an extensive search party that continued into Sunday night, and resumed again on Monday morning.

Gaspard was an amateur fighter from an early age, and worked as a bodyguard for high profile clients before making the transition to professional wrestling in 2002. He was best known as one half of the WWE tag team Cryme Tyme alongside his partner JTG, and had been pursuing a career in Hollywood in recent years.

Our thoughts go out to the Gaspard family and their loved ones during this unbelievably difficult time.