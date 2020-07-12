Bonus Episode Of The Undertaker: The Last Ride Coming To The WWE Network

It’s good news for fans of The Undertaker: The Last Ride series, as a bonus episode of the documentary series is set to air in the near future.

According to a report by WWE Network News, a bonus episode that will be titled: “Undertaker: The Last Ride – Tales From The Deadman” will be airing on the WWE Network.

The episode is set to premiere next Sunday, July 19, although there is not much information about what the episode will entail at the moment. However, it is likely going to be stories from the Deadman that were edited out from the original episodes according to Network News.