Booker T And Christian Weigh In On Ronda Rousey’s Recent “Fake” Comments

Ronda Rousey’s recent “fake” fighting comments about WWE has certainly caused plenty of controversies, and Booker T and Christian have commented on the situation.

Captain Charisma joined Booker T on his Hall Of Fame podcast and he admitted that he feels offended when he hears the word fake used.

“This is my feeling on it when I hear the word ‘fake’ and I get offended when I hear the word ‘fake’ in the sense of, ‘oh, you do that fake stuff,’ but here’s the thing, it’s not fake because the physicality of it is very real. Is it predetermined? I think everybody knows the answer to that. It’s a show, but the punishment our bodies go through on a nightly basis is not fake,” Christian said. “I retired because of injuries, so that shows you how fake it is. It’s a work. It’s not fake. It’s a work. There’s a difference, and that’s my opinion on it.”

Booker T then responded, giving his thoughts on the situation as well.

“Someone like Ronda Rousey, she was great for what she did. She put women on the map as far as UFC goes and women in MMA,” Booker said. ” She really brought that to the forefront, and it was a really great thing, but the exit, the way she left on two dramatic loses. One against Holly Holm [and]one against Amanda Nunes. Be that as it may, it is what it is, and to be accepted into the wrestling world and to have to go out there perform with all of those ladies in the locker room that she performed with, it’s a slap in the face to each and every one of those ladies that had to go out there and work with her. “I remember winning the title from you, and I knew I couldn’t have looked good winning the championship if you didn’t go out there and make me look as good as I did. That’s what we do for each other, and then to slap all those ladies in the face that made her look so good after receiving that check from this ‘fake business.’ A check that put her in the position to be women’s champion. She was in the main event of WrestleMania. That speaks volumes for the ladies that worked really really hard, worked their asses off like a Nia Jax that never got that kind of praise since she’s been there, and then someone walked from the outside to the inside to get it. It really is a slap in the face, and I think Ronda needs to apologize first and foremost because my momma said to me, ‘if you ain’t got something good to say to somebody, don’t say nothing at all.'”

