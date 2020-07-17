Booker T Believes Adam Cole Should Stay In NXT For Longer

During his latest Hall Of Fame Podcast, wrestling legend Booker T gave his thoughts on Adam Cole and why he should remain in WWE NXT.

Cole recently dropped his NXT Championship to Keith Lee, creating speculation that he could be main roster bound alongside the rest of Undisputed Era. However, Booker T thinks he should remain in the black and gold brand.

“He’s been there a couple of years now…me personally, If I had the book, if I had the pen, Adam Cole stay in NXT a little while longer. Not saying he is not ready to go to the main roster or anything like that. Not saying he is going to get lost in the shuffle or anything like that. But I just think, like, just a little bit more time in NXT will only serve him a little bit better. I just don’t think it’s going to hurt him at all staying in NXT a little bit longer. As well as, those guys, they need guys like a[n]Adam Cole in that system to actually — as young as Adam Cole is and as short a time he has been in the WWE, man this guy is really a student of the game. An d he could teach those guys down there in that system so much.”

Booker then went on to discuss Adam Cole’s potential in wrestling, likening him to Shawn Michaels.