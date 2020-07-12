Booker T Believes That John Cena Had The Greatest Career In Wrestling History

WWE Hall Of Famer, Booker T was the recent guest on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast where he heaped praise onto John Cena.

Graves had spoken about how Cena told him he learned from other veterans such as Booker T, and the two-time WWE Hall Of Famer spoke about how well Cena took what he told him.

“Every time Cena and I have crossed paths, he doesn’t say hi,” Booker T revealed. “What’s up Book? That’s our code because I tried my best to teach Cena the art of Shakespeare when we worked, and I made sure that I gave him every ounce of knowledge I had. No one took that knowledge better than John. This guy’s got a limited skill set, but he’s a guy who’s taken that skill set and parlayed it to the greatest career in the history of the business. That’s not a knock or anything like that. “You can take very very little and make so much of it, which John Cena has done. So many guys just don’t understand that. They just bury it if they don’t understand it because they haven’t been taught it, but John was that sat under the learning tree. He made sure he soaked every ounce of that knowledge up. I wish the young guys out there can kind of look at it [the same way], but a lot of them [have]. They give me a call from time to time.”

As well as Cena, Booker T also spoke about some current talent and how several talents have taken the current moment and made the most of it.

“Drew’s the one guy who’s been in that position taking it to another level because he’s the guy,” Booker T stated. “For him, people wondered about being the guy in this era that we are in right now. I look at look at Drew as well as Randy [Orton]’s promos. Randy’s promos, oh man, they’ve been on the spot. Seth Rollins, we were just talking about it earlier, it seems like he’s found it. You don’t have to go out there and think anymore. It’s just coming to you. It’s a few guys who have taken this moment and made it their own.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)