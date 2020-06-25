Booker T Discusses The Undertaker’s Potential Retirement

The wrestling world has been reacting to the potential retirement of The Undertaker this week, and WWE Hall Of Famer, Booker T has weighed in as well.

The final episode of The Undertaker: The Last Ride documentary seemed to give a clear message from the Deadman about his future as he admitted that he is content with not stepping into the ring again. Of course, he did drop the classic wrestling phrase of “never say never,” which is why the retirement isn’t clear.

But, during the latest episode of the Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his thoughts on The Undertaker and the retirement situation.

“That right there is a shocking statement. Shocking, but every man got his limitations. I think that’s where we are right now with The Undertaker. Having the little girl and his wife and then also, being in this pandemic era, having a chance to sit back for a minute, open your eyes and think, ‘Wow. I think my priorities might need to re-shift for a second.’ It makes you think,” Booker T said. “I’m sure Mark, The Undertaker, has gotten to the point where he feels he’s done everything in wrestling, seen everything. He’s been all over the world many times over. But to watch her little girl grow up and maybe walk her down the aisle one day, that’s the ultimate championship for him. I know it is for me. I salute him. I definitely give him the salute and say, ‘Hey man, you did it. Nobody else did it better.’ The guy was a leader, the head general.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)