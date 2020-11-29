Booker T Discusses WWE Legends Leaving The Ring During The Undertaker’s Final Farewell

Booker T recently spoke about his appearance at WWE Survivor Series for The Undertaker’s Final Farewell segment.

Booker was one of many legends who came out during the main event segment to showcase his respect for the Deadman. But the segment led to some confusion with some fans, as the legends all ended up disappearing after a video package was shown.

It was expected that the legends would stay in the ring for when The Undertaker appeared. However, that didn’t end up happening, and during his latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T, spoke about why the legends all left the ring.

“We were just there to be there for that moment for Undertaker. That moment wasn’t for us, it was for him. It was his moment Anything that we would’ve said could’ve overshadowed what he said. The Undertaker was never a guy that was going to talk a whole lot. One thing you don’t want to do is give a bunch of old wrestlers a microphone. We would’ve been out there all night,” he said. (H//T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

Undertaker ended up giving a brief speech after Vince McMahon introduced him, as he ended up hitting his signature pose in the ring as a hologram appeared of Paul Bearer as well.