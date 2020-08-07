Booker T Gives An Update On The Future Of WWE Backstage

During his latest Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T provided an update on the status of WWE Backstage and what he enjoyed about the show.

Fox Sports 1 has continued to air WWE content on its Tuesday night slot, and they have often had a watch party featuring WWE Backstage names such as Renee Young and Booker T.

But when it comes to WWE Backstage itself, he admitted that they’re trying to get back into the swing of things.

“I don’t want to say we’re 100% back, but we did the watch party and I think we’ve got something coming up for SummerSlam as well. Right now, things are loosening up a little bit and we’re trying to get back into the swing of things,” he said.

Booker T then went on to discuss what it was about the show he enjoyed, with the stories playing a big part of what he found fun.

“There are so many people giving feedback and they liked what we did. I appreciate you guys wanting Backstage back. I really think WWE Backstage was different than most shows because like being about to talk to Bret Hart [on the watch party], our last show, Bret Hart was there. Getting into his head and getting into the head of the young guys and what they’re going through as well as what they’re thinking about,” he said, putting over the stories Finn Balor shared about learning from Terry Taylor. “That’s why I miss WWE Backstage because that’s real talk. There aren’t a whole lot of people talking about the business from that aspect, trying to further the knowledge of the young guys. That knowledge is invaluable for these young people to be able to access it and sometimes they don’t know where to access it. WWE Backstage, to me, was a platform to drop some science and knowledge on these young guys.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)