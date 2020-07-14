Booker T Gives His Thoughts On Keith Lee Becoming NXT Champion

Booker T recently gave his thoughts on Keith Lee becoming NXT Champion during his Hall Of Fame podcast and what he expects from his future.

Booker T congratulated Keith Lee following his victory, stating that he thinks that the Limitless One is really good.

“I must congratulate Keith Lee the new NXT as well as the North American Champion,” Booker T said. “His trainer just passed away a couple of weeks ago, ‘Killer” Tim Brooks, a guy that I got a chance to mix it up with, a guy that taught me so much.” “I can only imagine how Keith Lee feels right now. Crashing that glass ceiling is something everyone of us hopes to do in this business. It’s being looked at as the elite, as literally the upper classmen in the business. This guy, Keith Lee, he’s one of the guys you look at him and say ‘man, this guy is good.’ Then you look at him and go ‘wow, this guy’s really good.’ He’s special in so many different ways.”

While Booker T has been impressed with Keith Lee’s current work, he doesn’t think that WWE NXT will be his home forever as he discussed what he expects from Lee’s future.

“I’m sure he’s going to move on to the main roster. This guy is going to do big things. I’ve been waiting on Keith Lee. I’ve been waiting on a guy like this to come around for me as a black fan to say ‘man, the brother is doing it and he’s doing it big.’” (H/T to SEScoops.com for the transcriptions.)