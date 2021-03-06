Booker T, Mark Henry & Ron Simmons Comment On Bobby Lashley Winning WWE Title

WWE uploaded a video to their social media accounts today featuring celebratory messages from former world champions Booker T, Ron Simmons and Mark Henry each congratulating Bobby Lashley on becoming the new WWE Champion.

“There’s a lot of WWE fans out there, a lot of kids that look up to Bobby Lashley,” the World’s Strongest Man said. “You represent them, and you represent me. I respect the hell out of you, Bobby. Congratulations.”

Booker T added, “I’m proud of you, man. Keep doing what you do. Keep representing. Bobby, it’s your time, man. When you won it, I feel like we won it.”

Bobby Lashley dominated The Miz this week on Monday Night Raw to capture the WWE Championship, although Miz spent most of the show trying to avoid defending the title.

His list of accolades now includes the WWE Championship, ECW World Championship, WWE United States and Intercontinental Championship, IMPACT Wrestling World Championship and X-Division Championship. Interestingly enough he has never won a major tag team title.