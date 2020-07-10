Booker T Praises MVP’s Current Run In WWE: “I’m Loving Seeing What He’s Doing”

MVP is currently putting together some fantastic work alongside Bobby Lashley, and WWE Hall Of Famer, Booker T has praised him on his latest podcast.

MVP made his WWE return at the WWE Royal Rumble earlier this year, and while he competed afterwards, that was expected to be it for MVP in-terms of on-camera, in-ring work.

However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE opted to utilise MVP’s experience by bringing him back on-screen with Bobby Lashley and Booker T is clearly a big fan of the work.

He admitted that he thinks that MVP’s current run is close to the best work that he has ever done throughout his whole career.

“MVP is there right now to make a difference, you know, with these young guys, all the guys that he surrounds himself with besides Bobby Lashley is a young guy that he’s trying and they actually spit some game to,” Booker began. “They say that the game is to be sold not to be told. He’s definitely spitting game and teaching in school and these young guys in so many different ways. I wouldn’t say [his current run is]leaps and bounds better than his first act, but he’s pretty close to me.”

Booker T continued to push that point and revealed he even went out of his way to text MVP and praise him personally.

He continued, “Even though he was younger, even though he could go out there, you know, perform, you know, perhaps a little bit differently because he was younger. That maturity and that knowing what the test is and knowing how to go out there and pass that test. MVP is definitely… I don’t know, you know, I don’t know how he feels about it, but I think I feel like he’s passed every test as of late they’ve thrown at him. I actually called him, actually texted him and said, ‘man, you’re doing an awesome job.’ I’m like, man, just keep doing what you’re doing right now. You know, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. So I’m loving seeing what he’s doing. I’m just wondering how this match is going to turn out more than anything, because like I say, this is more so a test for Apollo than anything. Like I say, making it to pay-per-view in a match of this magnitude is huge. So I hope we go out there and deliver a knockout.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

While MVP brought out the new United States Championship design and is claiming to be the champion already, he will get an actual chance to be the champion next Sunday at WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show. MVP will be going one on one with Apollo Crews for the title at the PPV.