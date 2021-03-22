AEW
Booker T Questions AEW Signing Former WWE Stars
Booker T recently questioned AEW’s decision to sign former WWE Superstars such as Paul Wight and Christian Cage.
Booker was speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast on ESPN 97.5, where he questioned AEW bringing in plenty of WWE veterans, linking it to how WCW used to operate.
“Do you think this is the right move for AEW? Right now it seems like they’re pulling a revamp of WCW. As far as signing veteran talent. Guys well past their better years of their careers. Guys that perhaps the young guys can take either one or two ways; that these guys are here to help us or these guys are here to take our spot.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription)
AEW has signed several former WWE stars since its inception, from younger stars like Tay Conti and Jon Moxley, to older veterans such as Matt Hardy, Dustin Rhodes, and Sting.
Nick Aldis On If He Wants A Title vs. Title Match With Kenny Omega
Nick Aldis recently spoke with MuscleMan Malcolm about if he’d be interested in facing Kenny Omega in a title vs. title match.
AEW is currently opening the ‘Forbidden Door’ to the professional wrestling world, with the company having ties with both IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. This has led to some speculation about if the company would work with the NWA down the line.
Aldis spoke about whether or not he’d be interested in a match with Kenny Omega which would see the NWA World Heavyweight Champion go against the AEW World Champion. However, Aldis believes there needs to be more incentive than just the AEW World Title, but he did note that if the right number of zeros are on the contract, he’d consider it.
“He’d have to put all those other belts up for grabs because what’s in it for me? The money has to be great and there has to be stakes. You can have as many belts as you want, but there is only one Ten Pounds of Gold. It would be interesting as incentive to humiliate these Stans that are praising him as the savior as wrestling. I hold the championship that has been held by Harley Race, Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, what do I need to prove to anyone? He has a two-year-old belt. Very shiny and ostentatious. I’m sure it would look nice in a hip-hop video from the early 2000s. Maybe Sisqo, a tricked-out low-rider. If the fans want to see it, you can let whoever you know, know. If they put the right number on zeros on the contract, we’ll make it happen. Otherwise, it’s mental masturbation.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Omega will be involved in a title vs. title match in the near future though when he goes one on one with IMPACT’s World Champion, Rich Swann at IMPACT’s Rebellion event on April 24th.
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #11)
It’s time to Break It Down once again, taking a look at the six major shows from the wrestling world over the past week, ranking them. It was a strong week once again, with all six shows having some positives to take away from them.
It’s a busy time of year for wrestling and that’s shown in the quality of the weekly content here, which is a good thing for all the fans involved. But out of each show, which was the one that stood out the most?
6. Impact Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling was a fun show this week, and it being at the bottom of this list doesn’t reflect it as a bad show. However, there was only one real high-quality match on this show, with the main event between Sami Callihan and Trey Miguel being fantastic.
The opening match was a standard victory for Finn Juice, but the post-match promos with The Good Brothers felt a little too lighthearted to me for that serious topic of the Tag Titles. Rhino’s victory was simple enough as well, while the 12 knockouts tag bout was a chaotic one, but a fun showcase of the talent.
But the best moment of the night really came between Rich Swann and Don Callis. Building up to the Title vs. Title match he will be having with Kenny Omega was great to see, with both men getting their points across in terrific style.
5. WWE Raw
WWE Raw might not be for everyone, but it did just edge things against IMPACT this week. The show had its flaws, as ever, with the promos between Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman still being awkward, and him beating down the Monster Amongst Men singlehandedly seems a little odd to me.
However, the show felt like it was direct and had a clear purpose this week, which was a big improvement. The focus on Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley throughout the night was great, while the main event bout between Lashley and Sheamus was an excellent hard-hitting encounter.
Asuka returning and showcasing her aggressive side again was welcomed, and that is something people want more of. But the match of the night was the Tag Team Championship match, which saw The New Day win the titles in a very fun bout, while AJ Styles and Omos becoming a team is something that should spark interest.
4. WWE NXT UK
This show was well structures this week with a nice mix of in-ring action and promos/backstage segments. Nathan Frazer and Ashton Smith had a nice opening contest which was kept to a high energy and served its purpose of putting over Frazer.
While the continuation of Ilja Dragunov’s storyline of anger issues was done well. Sam Gradwell trying to wind him up only to talk himself into a NoDQ match is good work, while Amir Jordan still not being overly happy with Kenny Williams’ cheating tactics but wanting that titles is an interesting and unique story.
Rampage Brown coming out and challenging WALTER is certainly interesting and building Rampage to that level is always a good idea. Meanwhile, the main event between Trent Seven and Jordan Devlin was a fantastic bout for the Cruiserweight Title.
3. WWE NXT
In comparison to the usual standard for the black and gold brand, this was a slight step backward, with the focus on putting rivals into tag team storylines hitting this brand too. The promos with Karrion Kross and Finn Balor built their match nicely, but putting having them challenge for the NXT Tag Team Titles was a situation nobody needed.
The build with Jordan Devlin and Santos Escobar was excellent, with that storyline really writing itself, yet the promos only injected more passion. Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly’s storyline got a little too silly for me, with the incident on the road involving the police, but there’s no doubt some fans who would have enjoyed that.
Tommaso Ciampa potentially facing WALTER is something that does bring a lot of interest though, and that could be an amazing match. While the best in-ring match on this show was between Zoey Stark, who continues to impress, and Dakota Kai.
2. WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown was heavily focused on WWE Fastlane this week, with almost every segment on the show pushing the PPV, which is what a go-home show should be doing. While Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair being involved in the Women’s Tag Title picture isn’t a great idea, Banks and Nia Jax did have a nice opening match, and throughout the show, they worked hard to push the story they’re telling.
The blue brand continues to push the tag team division well and the direction is seemingly a four-way at WrestleMania, which is being built nicely. SmackDown also has great mid-card storylines with Seth Rollins/Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn seemingly being set for a feud with Kevin Owens, which is always a recipe for success.
Apollo Crews and Big E added great heat to their rivalry with the promos being intense and the brawl furthering that. Meanwhile, Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns had a great segment and the note about Reigns having never tapped is an interesting one to add into their Universal Title match. Plus, this show had Edge competing in the main event, which was certainly a nice finish to what was an excellent episode of the show.
AEW really is on a roll at the start of 2021, and it continued with this terrific episode of the show. Right from the start, this began with a bang as Cody and Penta had a nice opening contest, although, the work with QT Marshall is something that just isn’t that interesting.
The Pinnacle promo was strong and introduced the group well, while the 10 men tag was as chaotic as expected. I will write about not wanting Tony Schiavone to interview Sting every week until I’m blue in the face but having Lance Archer continue to tease the rivalry was good, and cracks appearing in Team Taz is an interesting twist.
However, when it comes to this show there is really only one thing that everyone will talk about, which is the Lights Out match between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa. This was an amazing match between two women clearly trying to make a point, leaving it all in the ring in a brutal, yet incredible encounter.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 20
IMPACT Wrestling- 35
WWE NXT- 48
AEW Dynamite- 57
WWE NXT UK- 32
WWE SmackDown- 34
Paul Wight Discusses ‘The Big Show Show’: “We Didn’t Really Get Promoted”
Paul Wight was a guest on Talk Is Jericho recently, where he spoke openly about ‘The Big Show Show’ and how he couldn’t negotiate his deal.
The show saw Wight play a version of himself, as a retired wrestler, with the series first premiering on Netflix on April 6, 2020. However, the show only lasted one season before being canceled. When speaking with Jericho, Wight admitted he couldn’t negotiate his own deal and didn’t even get a parking spot as he reflected on the lack of promotion it was given from WWE.
“I didn’t get to negotiate what I made for it. I didn’t have my own parking spot. [It was a WWE deal], of course. I had to park in the visitor lot and they had to come get me in the golf cart. The show has my name, but Dr. Phil had a parking spot in one of the buildings I rented because it was between Netflix and WWE, not me. ‘You can’t have a drive on.’ Thanks. Classic, ‘here’s this great opportunity, but remember who you are and where your place is,'” he said. “We didn’t get renewed by Netflix and that was a partnership between Netflix and WWE. It was one of those things where, if things would’ve been different and timing…we really didn’t get promoted. WWE was supposed to promote it, but they were in a mad panic trying to figure out where to put WrestleMania and COVID and all this other stuff. We had a billboard in Times Square, but Times Square was shut down due to COVID and no one saw it. I’m still grateful for all the people who saw it and thanked me. I have a whole new demographic now from people who loved me on the show.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
