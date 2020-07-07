Booker T Responds To Sasha Banks Claiming She & Bayley Are Better Than Harlem Heat

Booker T has responded to Sasha Banks’ claim that she and Bayely are better than Harlem Heat, with the WWE Hall Of Famer giving his thoughts.

Booker T had recently spoken about both Bayley and Sasha Banks, giving his thoughts on them which led to The Blueprint stating that they are better than WWE Hall Of Fame tag team, Harlem Heat.

But, during his recent Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his own thoughts about those comments as he once again gives praise to both of the women.

“I put her over,” Booker said about Sasha. “I put Bayley over, too. Sometimes, that’s hard to do, but I managed to do it. I said, Bayley is not great at any one thing, but she’s good at everything. If that’s not a compliment, I don’t know what is. Maybe they are feeling a certain way because they have gold around their waist. Sasha, Bayley, great tag team. As far as those two being anywhere near as great as Hall of Fame tag team, ten-time World Tag Team Champions along with the greatest manager in history Sister Sherri Martel….what Harlem Heat brought to the game and are still sprinkling, people are still singing the name on a yearly basis. I don’t know too many people who wanted to run up on Harlem Heat. As far as Sasha and Bayley go, I’m going to leave it at that.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)