Booker T Reveals How The Queen Sharmell Character Was Created

The partnership between Booker T and Queen Sharmell was an incredible one, and the WWE Hall Of Famer discussed how it came about.

Booker T spoke with Chris Van Vliet about how he was going to quit WWE around 2006, as he wanted to spend time with his wife after they got married. However, with WWE wanting to keep Booker around, the company brought the idea of signing her and bringing Sharmell onto the road.