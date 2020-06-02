WWE Hall Of Famer, Booker T recently spoke on his Hall Of Fame podcast about what he believes Apollo Crews should do now he is United States Champion.

Crews has been impressing lately on WWE Raw and has been on the best run of his career since WWE WrestleMania 36. He picked up the title on the May 25 episode of WWE Raw after defeating Andrade, and since this week he put his title on the line against Kevin Owens, but that match was interrupted by Andrade and Angel Garza.

Booker T, who is a multi-time United States Champion himself, gave his thoughts on what he wants to see from Apollo moving forwards to take his career to the next level.

“I need Apollo to know he got to go out there and perform, take it to another level. I don’t mean that Apollo can’t perform, can’t work. Apollo is an amazing athlete, phenomenal, extraordinary. He does things in a lot of ways I couldn’t even dream of doing. I wish I could work with Apollo… When you’re a champion, you have to carry yourself in a certain way. I’m not talking about kissing up. I’m talking about going out there and whooping somebody’s ass,” Booker T said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)