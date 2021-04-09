Booker T Set To Be A Guest Commentator At WWE WrestleMania 37

Eric Bischoff recently broke down the WWE WrestleMania 37 cards, discussing various matches that will be taking place this weekend.

During the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, the newest WWE Hall Of Famer, Eric Bischoff spoke about the Universal Championship and how he’d like to see Edge win the title.

“I can’t honestly say from my perspective, watching what I’ve watched and being aware of what I’m aware of, that I expect any real surprises,” Bischoff said. “I can tell you what I’d love to see, I doubt it’s going to happen. I would love to see Edge [win the Universal Title], I want to see him get it brother. I want to see him be the heel of all heels. I think Edge, based on what I’ve seen so far, has he lost a step from his youth? I don’t know, maybe. “Is he a more powerful character today and a more experienced character today and therefore a better performer today? I think so. I’d love to see [him win], and then the feud between he and Roman. I know that doesn’t make any sense from a writing perspective, but I don’t know man. It’s just a what if, what if that were to happen. Catch everybody by surprise, set up a great story.”

When it comes to the WWE Championship, Bischoff stated that he likes what has been going on with Bobby Lashley, adding that this could be a sleeper match that is one to watch.

“I like what’s going on with Bobby,” Bischoff said. “It feels very organic, very natural. Very believable to me, I like what’s happening with Bobby. That’s another one to watch, sleeper if you will.”

Bischoff also gave his thoughts on Logan Paul being involved in WWE WrestleMania this year, praising WWE for how he’s been handled so far.