Booker T Thinks It’s Time For The King Of The Ring To Be Retired

During the latest Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about how he believes it is no time for the King Of The Ring to be retired.
Of course, Booker T’s run as King Booker is one of the most well-known King Of The Ring winning gimmicks of all time, but he now believes it’s time to bring the tournament to an end.
“I do think the King of the Ring tournament should perhaps be put in the archives. It had a great run for so many years. It did a lot for a lot of guys. King Booker, it worked out for me because I was relentless in making it work out. I was not going to end my career, one last memory, of Booker T in a crown and a robe and acting stupid. I didn’t want to leave that impression on people. I went out of my way to make King Booker something fans would want. It took a lot of creativity to find that. A lot of guys, not saying they aren’t great wrestlers, but it’s hard to find that kind of creativity. King Booker’s entrance was longer than a lot of matches nowadays. I give myself a lot of credit for leaving that memory to where, when you think about King of the Ring, you think of King Booker first. That’s the memory I want to leave. It could have easily gone the other way. That’s why I think King of the Ring should be put in the archives and saved for a special occasion when that special talent comes along that should be put in that role,” said Booker. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)