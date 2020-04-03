Both AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT Viewership’s Down For 4/1; AEW Still Comes Out On Top

The viewership figures have come in for both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT for the 4/1 episode and unsurprisingly, both figures have dropped dramatically.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the April 1 episode of AEW Dynamite averaged 685,000 viewers and drew a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Both of these numbers are down from last week, which averaged 819,000 viewers and a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

However, AEW did manage to defeat WWE NXT once again, with this weeks episode of the black and gold brand averaging 590,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Much like AEW, these numbers are also down from the previous week which drew 669,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

It isn’t a huge surprise to see these numbers dropping with both shows having taken place in front of empty arenas, which is proving to no longer have the same appeal as it did during the first week. With the health and safety of the talents themselves becoming an increasing issue for fans, it seems fewer people are tuning in to watch.