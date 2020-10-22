AEW & WWE NXT Viewership Down This Week, Dynamite Ratings Hold Steady

Both WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite saw losses in their ratings and overall viewership this Wednesday evening, with big events on the horizon for both brands.

WWE NXT on the USA Network was watched by 644,000 viewers, down slightly from the week before at 651,000. The black-and-yellow brand has only broke 700K once since the Wednesday Night Wars resumed at the end of the summer. AEW Dynamite on TNT was watched by 753,000 viewers this week, down nearly 9% from 826,000 the week prior.

AEW held steady drawing the same 0.30 rating in the target 18-49 demographic, despite the viewership dip, and was the #13 most watched show on cable for the evening. NXT drew a 0.16 in the same demographic, and was not in the top 50 shows this week.