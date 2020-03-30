Both Nights Of WWE WrestleMania 36 Reportedly Set For 3 Hour And 15 Minute Run Times

According to a report by WWE Network News, both nights of WWE WrestleMania 36 will have a run time of three hours and 15 minutes.

Both nights will clearly be much shorter than previous years, which fans will likely be thankful about. Last years WWE WrestleMania 35 (main show) had a run time of over five hours, which left fans fatigued by the main event of the show.

Of course, this year will have no fans in attendance, but it will make the shows easier to view from home, especially with no atmosphere in the WWE Performance Center.

Both shows will last from 7-10:15 pm EST, and it is worth noting that they will both also have a one-hour Kickoff show.