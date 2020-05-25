Boxing Icon Mike Tyson Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has officially announced that boxing icon Mike Tyson will appear on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night, marking his return to live wrestling television.

Tyson was present for this weekend’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Jacksonville to present the brand new TNT Championship to the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, who defeated the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer in a hard fought battle.

What exactly the baddest man on the planet plans on doing this Wednesday night is unknown, but given his decade’s old tendency to knock out major pro-wrestling stars, we’d say just about anything is possible!