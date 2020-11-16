Brandi Lauren will now be using the name “Skyler Storey” going forward in her WWE NXT career, according to a new report from PWInsider.com.

Lauren, 24, has previously used the name “Ava Storie” while making appearances for IMPACT Wrestling in 2017 and continued to use the name periodically on the indie scene.

The former EVOLVE star was a part of the most recent class of new recruits at the WWE Performance Center in early October. Below is a photo of Brandi – or should we say Skyler – in her new NXT ring gear.