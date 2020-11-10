Braun Strowman Admits He Sees Himself In Raquel Gonzalez

Braun Strowman recently took the time to praise WWE NXT Superstar, Raquel Gonzalez for her work ethic and how hungry she is.
Strowman spoke with TV Insider about his relationship with Raquel, admitting he sees a lot of himself within her and that she went through a situation of being told she wasn’t good enough, just like he did.
“I see a lot of myself in her. She never thought she was good enough. She had people tell her that. We’ve developed a really good friendship in the last year, year-and-a-half, with going to the gym. I got her hooked up with my trainers and nutritionists. She has had such a transformation with not only her body but with her mental state. She is hungry. Her and Rhea Ripley were the best thing on television a few weeks ago. It’s amazing to see the younger talents so hungry and willing to work and do whatever it takes to take that next step. It shows how much fire there is for the business and how well this business will thrive for many years,” he said.