Braun Strowman Celebrates 100 Days As Universal Champion

Yesterday marked a major milestone day for Braun Strowman as he officially hit the 100 day mark as the Universal Champion following his WrestleMania win.

Strowman first won the title back at WWE WrestleMania 36 by defeating Goldberg and since then he has been dominant as a champion.

Braun Strowman took to social media to reveal he was celebrating the milestone by enjoying a pair of New York strips.

Strowman will be in action this Sunday at WWE Extreme Rules, however, his title will not be on the line during the Swamp Fight against Bray Wyatt.