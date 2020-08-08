Braun Strowman Challenges The Fiend To Face ‘The Monster’ At WWE SummerSlam

It appears the feud between Braun Strowman and The Fiend isn’t over quite yet, because the Universal Champion challenged Bray Wyatt’s alter-ego again.

The Fiend appeared on WWE SmackDown, along with Alexa Bliss, with Bray Wyatt making it clear what he wanted earlier in the night inside the FIrefly Fun House.

Braun Strowman eventually popped up on the titantron, claiming that their Swamp Fight awoke something in him and now the monster is here. So, Braun challenged The Fiend to face The Monster at WWE SummerSlam.

The Fiend didn’t give a specific answer during the show, but it seems pretty clear that they are set to compete on the show.