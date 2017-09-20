Braun Strowman On Conor McGregor In WWE, His Friendship With Roman Reigns

– WWE RAW Superstar Braun Strowman recently participated in a interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrate to help promote his upcoming title match aginst Brock Lesnar this Sunday at WWE No Mercy.

On his off-camera relationship with Roman Reigns:

“Roman’s work ethic is just like mine. We go out every night, we give 100 percent of what we have to go, we put our bodies on the line and we know that, at the end of the night, we’re going to have you on your feet, you’re going to be hoarse, and you’ll be going crazy because we did our job entertaining you. From top to bottom, we’re the best athletes in the world.”

Conor McGregor in WWE:

“McGregor might make it on 205 Live, but he doesn’t want to step in the ring with me.”