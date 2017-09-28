Why Braun Strowman Didn’t Win The Universal Championship At No Mercy

Even though he had been building a great deal of momentum prior to his Universal Championship match at No Mercy, WWE ultimately decided to have Braun Strowman lose to Brock Lesnar.

Strowman losing didn’t come as a surprise to most, and the reason why he lost also won’t be surprising.

According to Dave Meltzer, Bruan Strowman lost to Brock Lesnar because WWE is still going with Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34. So, from now until then, Reigns and Lesnar will be presented as guys who are on another level when compared to everyone else in the company. So don’t expect to see Lesnar lose the Universal Title anytime soon.

Meltzer also noted in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Lesnar will be kept strong between now and WrestleMania so that when Reigns beats him, it’ll be a more significant win. Also, don’t expect to see Reigns lose much in the coming months.

“Lesnar is being kept super strong so Reigns beating him means the most,” Meltzer said in this week;s Observer. “Reigns is put over everyone clean so he’s the strongest challenger possible.”