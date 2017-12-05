ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

As noted, Braun Strowman vs Kane has been announced for WWE Raw next week, and The Monster Among Men has Tweeted the following reaction to the match announcement:

Next week I walk through fire and brimstone to dine in hell. #Raw — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) December 5, 2017

Sin Cara Returns Home to Mexico

WWE has released the following video, as Sin Cara returned home to Mexico City over the weekend to compete in a Fatal Four Way match against Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode:

“The masked Superstar is literally right at home at WWE’s Live Event in Mexico City, celebrating with the WWE Universe”:

Promo for Charlotte in “Psych”

Below is a new promo video for Charlotte Flair guest starring in “Psych The Movie”, premiering Thursday at 8pm EST on USA Network: