Braun Strowman Makes Surprise Return On Friday Night Smackdown
The Monster Among Men is back!
Braun Strowman made his return to the ring this evening on Friday Night Smackdown, laying waste to a whole field of potential competitors just 48 hours prior to the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble.
Strowman has not been seen since the night after Survivor Series when he headbutted Adam Pearce, irate over not being granted a WWE Championship opportunity after rallying Team Raw to victory.
WWE played their sparingly used “quarterly brand to brand invitational” card on tonight’s show, sending several members of the Monday Night Raw roster over to help heat things up before Sunday’s Rumble match.
AJ Styles, The Miz, John Morrison and Sheamus also made appearances in addition to Strowman.
While he has not been officially confirmed by WWE at this time, we assume this means the Monster will be in the Royal Rumble match this year, making him an immediate threat. Strowman has already eliminated 30 men in just five Rumble appearances.
Backstage News On John Cena’s Status For WrestleMania 37
John Cena will be making an appearance at WrestleMania 37 for at least one night of the two-night spectacle in Tampa, according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
What Cena will be doing on the show, or his opponent if he wrestles a match, have not yet been decided. Sources apparently told the Observer that “there’s never been a situation where this late in the game so little has been locked in and even teased on television”.
Cena appeared at WrestleMania 36 in a very bizarre but generally well-liked cinematic experience with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. 2020 was the first year in his career where the 16-time world champion did not wrestle a traditional match.
WWE Smackdown Results (1/29): AJ Styles vs Daniel Bryan, Bianca Belair vs Bayley, Royal Rumble Go-Home Show
WWE Smackdown Results
January 29, 2021
Daniel Bryan opened the show already in the ring. He admitted he didn’t know how many Royal Rumbles he had left in the tank, but he’s excited for Sunday as its one of the rare accolades he has yet to accomplish in his career. His hips are loose and he’s feeling good thanks to extra training sessions with Chad Gable and Otis.
AJ Styles interrupted with Omos, bringing back the brand-to-brand invitational that they randomly resurrect whenever they need to pretend the brand split doesn’t exist. He claims Bryan is one foot out the door, while he’s been beating every name on Monday Night Raw. Bryan challenged him to a match, and Styles accepted!
Bianca Belair def. Bayley. Good match. Bayley worked the arm throughout to try and take out some of her opponent’s power game. Belair cut a great promo after calling it the biggest win of her career, and promising to win the Royal Rumble this Sunday.
King Corbin def. Dominik Mysterio. Started as a brawl with Dominik attacking from behind during Corbin’s entrance. Always impressive how good Dom is given how little relative experience he has. Consistently improving. Corbin tried to attack Rey Mysterio after the match but got dropped with a running senton off the apron.
Big E was talking to Sonya Deville backstage when The Miz and Morrison, also from Raw, interrupted. They end up getting into an argument and Big E leaves both of them laying.
Reginald gave Sasha Banks a bottle of wine backstage. She pretended to flirt with him then said she was going to break Carmella’s jaw at the Rumble.
Sami Zayn tried to enlist Shinsuke Nakamura to help him get the Intercontinental Championship back from Big E. Nakamura told him to go to hell.
Daniel Bryan def. AJ Styles via disqualification. Okay stay with me… Sami Zayn came out during the match with his documentary crew protesting over the so-called conspiracy against him. Big E came out and started fighting with him. Cesaro got involved and eventually Zayn attacked Bryan causing the finish. Nakamura came out because what the hell, setting up a six-man tag team match.
Daniel Bryan & Big E & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Sami Zayn & Cesaro & AJ Styles via disqualification. The Miz and John Morrison came out during THIS match and attacked the babyfaces. Otis came out leading to…
Daniel Bryan & Big E & Shinsuke Nakamura & Otis & Sheamus def. AJ Styles & Sami Zayn & Cesaro & The Miz & John Morrison. Yes you read that correctly. It was a handicap match until Sheamus randomly ran out for the babyface hot tag. He hit the Brogue Kick on Zayn to win.
So yeah. A 1v1 turned into a 3v3 turned into a 4v5 turned into a 5v5. Immediately after the final restarted main event, Braun Strowman made his return and single-handedly beat up all the heels.
‘WWE Backstage’ Return To Feature Exclusive Match With Big Royal Rumble Implications
This Saturday’s anticipated return of WWE Backstage will feature an exclusive wrestling match with potentially significant Royal Rumble implications.
Announced this evening on Friday Night Smackdown, Natalya and Tamina Snuka will go one-on-one on FS1, with the winner earning the coveted #30 spot in the annual Women’s Royal Rumble match.
WWE Backstage airs this Saturday night at 8:00 PM ET and will also feature the return of hosts Renee Young and Paige, as well as WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.
.@NatbyNature will battle @TaminaSnuka in a high-stakes matchup TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWEBackstage! @FS1 #SmackDown #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/NqPQw3QrjP
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2021
