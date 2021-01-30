Braun Strowman Makes Surprise Return On Friday Night Smackdown

WWE Smackdown Results

January 29, 2021

Daniel Bryan opened the show already in the ring. He admitted he didn’t know how many Royal Rumbles he had left in the tank, but he’s excited for Sunday as its one of the rare accolades he has yet to accomplish in his career. His hips are loose and he’s feeling good thanks to extra training sessions with Chad Gable and Otis.

AJ Styles interrupted with Omos, bringing back the brand-to-brand invitational that they randomly resurrect whenever they need to pretend the brand split doesn’t exist. He claims Bryan is one foot out the door, while he’s been beating every name on Monday Night Raw. Bryan challenged him to a match, and Styles accepted!

Bianca Belair def. Bayley. Good match. Bayley worked the arm throughout to try and take out some of her opponent’s power game. Belair cut a great promo after calling it the biggest win of her career, and promising to win the Royal Rumble this Sunday.

King Corbin def. Dominik Mysterio. Started as a brawl with Dominik attacking from behind during Corbin’s entrance. Always impressive how good Dom is given how little relative experience he has. Consistently improving. Corbin tried to attack Rey Mysterio after the match but got dropped with a running senton off the apron.

Big E was talking to Sonya Deville backstage when The Miz and Morrison, also from Raw, interrupted. They end up getting into an argument and Big E leaves both of them laying.

Reginald gave Sasha Banks a bottle of wine backstage. She pretended to flirt with him then said she was going to break Carmella’s jaw at the Rumble.

Sami Zayn tried to enlist Shinsuke Nakamura to help him get the Intercontinental Championship back from Big E. Nakamura told him to go to hell.

Daniel Bryan def. AJ Styles via disqualification. Okay stay with me… Sami Zayn came out during the match with his documentary crew protesting over the so-called conspiracy against him. Big E came out and started fighting with him. Cesaro got involved and eventually Zayn attacked Bryan causing the finish. Nakamura came out because what the hell, setting up a six-man tag team match.

Daniel Bryan & Big E & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Sami Zayn & Cesaro & AJ Styles via disqualification. The Miz and John Morrison came out during THIS match and attacked the babyfaces. Otis came out leading to…

Daniel Bryan & Big E & Shinsuke Nakamura & Otis & Sheamus def. AJ Styles & Sami Zayn & Cesaro & The Miz & John Morrison. Yes you read that correctly. It was a handicap match until Sheamus randomly ran out for the babyface hot tag. He hit the Brogue Kick on Zayn to win.

So yeah. A 1v1 turned into a 3v3 turned into a 4v5 turned into a 5v5. Immediately after the final restarted main event, Braun Strowman made his return and single-handedly beat up all the heels.