Kane made an appearance, via the Titantron, on WWE Raw tonight, and revealed he and Braun Strowman will face each other in a singles match on WWE Raw next week.

Rich Swann’s Challenger Revealed

As seen on WWE Raw tonight, Drew Gulak defeated Mustafa Ali, Tony Nese and Cedric Alexander to advance in the chase for Enzo Amore’s WWE Cruiserweight Title. As a result of tonight, Gulak will face Rich Swann on WWE Raw next week, with the winner earning a title shot against Enzo.

Tribute to Troops Note

As seen below, rapper Machine Gun Kelly has announced he will be at the WWE Tribute to the Troops tapings tomorrow in San Diego to perform his single “Home” at the tapings. Tribute to the Troops will be taped before Smackdown Live airs from the same city: