Braun Strowman Reflects On Becoming Universal Champion “I Don’t Even Believe It’s Real”

After defeating Goldberg to become the new WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman spoke with WWE’s YouTube channel about his victory.

Strowman hit four powerslams to Goldberg and managed to survive four Spears in order to pick up the victory, claiming the first World Title of his career.

Braun admitted that he doesn’t even believe that it is real he is champion, going on to state that it is proof that you can achieve anything through hard work.