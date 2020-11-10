Braun Strowman Reportedly Considered A Babyface By WWE

WWE currently has the “Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman on their internal list of babyfaces, reports PWInsider.com.

This comes as something of a surprise, as Strowman has been playing the role of a heel since being “turned” in his feud with The Fiend, who has a history of altering those he comes into long-term contact with.

For what it’s worth, Strowman hasn’t exactly been exhibiting sides of being on the side of good in his recent performances. He teamed with Sheamus, a heel, just last night against Riddle and Keith Lee, babyfaces, to preview their upcoming Survivor Series match.