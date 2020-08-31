Braun Strowman Reveals How Vince McMahon Helped Him Deal With Suicidal Thoughts

During the latest WWE Chronicle, Braun Strowman really opened up about dealing with suicidal thoughts in his life and Vince McMahon helping him.

The former Universal Champion spoke about how he had become frustrated with his status in the company and decided to confront Vince McMahon about the situation.

He said, “I got to the point where I was on the verge of I had enough. I kind of busted in on Vince one day in a meeting and I was like ‘I need to talk to you’ and he kicked everybody out of the production meeting and he sat down and talked to me. Not like boss to employee but like man to man, almost like a father son talk thing.”

He went on to very openly discuss the fact that he was dealing with some suicidal thoughts at that time and the WWE Chairman was there to help him at that point.