Braun Strowman Reveals That He Pitched To Be Part Of Raw Underground

Braun Strowman recently spoke about being part of Raw Underground, revealing it was his idea to be part of that.

Strowman surprised fans when he first appeared on Raw Underground as he was actually part of the WWE SmackDown roster at the time. However, he revealed that he pitched to be part of that as he wanted to help with the ratings.

“The third hour of Raw sometimes falls off with ratings, so I pitched an idea to bring ‘The Monster Among Men’ to Raw Underground in the third hour,” Strowman told Sports Illustrated. “It’s so easy now to watch parts of the show on social media after it happens, but my goal is to get people to watch our live product. That’s a huge factor why I went to Raw, which is where I first made a name for myself. For me, being a WWE superstar is like a candlelight, and there is so much I want to accomplish before it burns out. So I’m bringing my absolute best to Raw. This is a big time for me, and it’s a chance for me to make a mark and win that one world title that has eluded me.”

Strowman enjoyed a brief feud with Dabba-Kato during his appearances on Raw Underground. However, these segments haven’t happened since September 21 and it doesn’t seem like it will be returning.