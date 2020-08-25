Braun Strowman Reveals Vince McMahon Told Him He Wasn’t Ready To Be Champion In 2019

Braun Strowman recently revealed a time when he had a bitter pill to swallow as Vince McMahon told him he wasn’t ready to be World Champion.
While Braun Strowman finally got his hands on the Universal Championship at WWE WrestleMania 36 by defeating Goldberg, it was a moment that he had to seriously work hard for.
During a sneak peek of his upcoming WWE Chronicle, Strowman admitted that Vince had told him he wasn’t ready to be a champion in 2019, which is something that inspired him to kick on in his career.
“He gave me a really hard pill to swallow. Vince McMahon told me that it’s not my time yet, that he’s not ready for me to be a champion, that something isn’t right. I don’t know if it’s something I’ve done, if it’s something that I need to do. I have trust in Vince and that Vince is looking out for the company and my well being, but at the same time, hearing him say that it’s not my time. It fucking pisses me off. I want this more than anything else in the world. I want to cement myself in history as the greatest big man to ever do this. I will be WWE Universal Champion. I will be headlining WrestleMania. I will be a Hall of Famer. It’s not a matter of how, but when,” Strowman said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription.)