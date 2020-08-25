Braun Strowman Reveals Vince McMahon Told Him He Wasn’t Ready To Be Champion In 2019

Braun Strowman recently revealed a time when he had a bitter pill to swallow as Vince McMahon told him he wasn’t ready to be World Champion.

While Braun Strowman finally got his hands on the Universal Championship at WWE WrestleMania 36 by defeating Goldberg, it was a moment that he had to seriously work hard for.

During a sneak peek of his upcoming WWE Chronicle, Strowman admitted that Vince had told him he wasn’t ready to be a champion in 2019, which is something that inspired him to kick on in his career.