Braun Strowman Reveals When He Found Out About His WrestleMania 36 Match

New Universal Champion, Braun Strowman recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump where he revealed the moment he found out about his WrestleMania 36 match.

The Monster Amongst Men was a last-minute replacement for Roman Reigns, who pulled out of the show due to the current situation regarding COVID-19. Strowman revealed just how last-minute the decision was though, with WWE sending a jet to pick him up in order to get him to Orlando on time.

“I came up here to see my family to get away,” Strowman said. “I drove 21 hours and was an hour away from home. And I’ve got a phone call. ‘There’s been some last-minute changes. We need you, it’s an emergency. We’re sending a jet to get you and you’ll leave at 9 p.m.’ “So I literally got into Wisconsin for three hours, went back, jumped on a jet, flew back to Orlando, landed at 1:30 in the morning. I got up, hit the ground running and lo and behold, came out of the back end as the Universal Champion.”

Finally, Strowman thanked Goldberg for working the match with him at WrestleMania 36.

“It’s just Goldberg is iconic and I can’t thank him enough for even giving me the opportunity, or wanting to work me.”

