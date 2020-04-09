Braun Strowman Segment, Women’s Tag Title Match Set For WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced the first two segments for this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, the first broadcast since WrestleMania 36 shook up all three brands.

Braun Strowman will make his first appearance as Universal Champion on Friday evening, after defeating Bill Goldberg with four running powerslams last Saturday. Could we get a look at the Monster Among Men’s first challenger? Maybe a better question – who would be crazy enough?

Also confirmed for Smackdown is the first title defense from your new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. They’ll be putting the titles on the line against Asuka and Kairi Sane in a WrestleMania 36 rematch.

Friday Night Smackdown airs this Friday at 8pm ET.