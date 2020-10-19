Braun Strowman Sends A Warning To Drew McIntyre: “You Know I Want It”

Braun Strowman might be set to face Keith Lee tonight on WWE Raw, but he has already got his eyes set on Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship.

Strowman was drafted to the red brand during the recent WWE Draft and he is set to be a big part of the main event scene on Monday nights.

Tonight he goes one on one with Keith Lee in what is set to be a major slugfest. However, during a recent interview with SportsKeeda.com (prior to WWE SmackDown last week), he made it very clear he wants to become the WWE Champion.