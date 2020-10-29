Braun Strowman States He Will Never Wrestle Outside Of WWE

Braun Strowman is clearly a loyal WWE man, to the point where he has stated that he won’t ever wrestle for another company.

Strowman was a guest on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast where he spoke in detail about his struggles with mental health, being very open and vulnerable.

“You know, it was just a culmination of things going on in my life. The worst about it was like, literally at the beginning of last year, I went through a really bad breakup and just wasn’t — my personal life was a mess. I mean, with being a WWE superstar, it’s really hard to balance the road life and your personal life and that’s part of the reason why the relationship I think didn’t work out and stuff like that, and then I got to a point to where, I felt like I wasn’t important at work so I had no escape. My mind and everything was just all over the place and I was by myself, I just moved into this house. I bought the house of my dreams, I bought this beautiful house on the lake and I’d been in there like six or seven months at this point and the only thing I had was a mattress on the floor and one in the room and a ringside chair sitting in the living room and I would get home from the road and something that was just weird, and I would sit there and sit in that chair in an empty living room in a empty house and sit there for like seven hours at a time and just sit there. Just because I couldn’t kick out of this funk that I was in and I’m dead honest — when I went to Vince [McMahon] to talk about some stuff that I was having problems with and it really pissed me off that the dirt sheets and these guys that like clickbait stuff tried to spin this whole thing and when I talked about this in the documentary that I wanted to commit suicide because I was mad with how I was being booked in WWE and that’s just complete, total opposite end of it. WWE was my only thing positive that I had at that point and I was so mentally hard on myself with what was going on in my personal life that I started letting it affect my business life. When in the grand scheme of things, I have the most amazing job on earth but I got to a point where I felt like a number in a system and I was like, ‘I need to address this.’”

The relationship he has with Vince McMahon is something that Braun clearly respects highly, as he went on to say he will never wrestle for another company.

“I’m not going anywhere, and I’ve said it time and time again. The day I take my wrestling boots off for WWE is the day I stop wrestling. I will not wrestle for anyone else. I will never — I’ve been given an opportunity from Vince McMahon and from WWE at life that I would’ve never gotten and I told him a long time ago, the day I take my boots off for you, I’m done, and I mean that.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions.)