Braun Strowman Suspended Indefinitely For Actions On Raw, Adam Pearce Responds

Braun Strowman has been suspended indefinitely after headbutting WWE producer Adam Pearce in the opening segment on Monday Night Raw this week.

Strowman was a part of Team Raw at Survivor Series, and was actually the one who got everyone working on the same page early on, leading the red brand to an impressive clean sweep over Team Smackdown.

WWE issued the following:

WWE Digital has learned that Braun Strowman has been suspended indefinitely for putting his hands on WWE official Adam Pearce. Strowman took exception with Pearce’s plan for awarding a WWE Championship opportunity and lashed out at the WWE official. Stay tuned to WWE digital and social platforms for, as the situation continues to develop.

Adam Pearce responded: “Now that it’s official, I personally don’t feel good about any part of this situation. Unfortunate for Braun, myself, and the WWE Universe. It stinks for all of us. Hoping we can all move forward.”